NARDIS Quartet at the Studio Tapas Bar on September 14

The NARDIS Quartet will perform some jazz classics from the Great American Song Book as well as some contemporary jazz compositions. The quartet is consisted by four excellent musicians and that is: Ermis Michael on guitar and Andreas Pandeli on piano, graduates of the Codarts University for the Arts in Netherlands who perfectly combine their background and experience with the steady rhythm section of the band who are: Michael Messios on double bass and Ioannis Vafeas on drums, who have a long background together (almost 30 years) characterized by superb musicianship and creativity, both graduates of the Berklee College of Music in Boston, MA.

The four artits joined forces in 2020 and are very pleased to play together! They succeed to transfer their own love and energy for what they do to their audience! Their great improvizations and upbeat rythms are challenging, complecated and melodic but always easily accesible to their listeners.

The Nardis quartet is represented by A.Vafea Jazz Projects.

– Free parking available.

– Kid friendly

– Large variety of beers and spirits

– Cocktails

– Excellent quality of tapas

– Beef and vegan burgers

– Home made Pizza

– A variety of platters

– Reasonable prices

– Music 4 eur

When Tuesday, September 14 at 8.30pm

Where Studio Tapas Bar

Reservations: 99 993815