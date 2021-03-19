News Local Names of PEPs with Kedipes NPLs to be revealed soon

Names of PEPs with Kedipes NPLs to be revealed soon

It is only a matter of time before the names of politically exposed persons whose substantial loans with the collapsed Co-op Bank were written off or swapped debt for assets of lower value are made public.

The list of those PEPs with NPEs will be given to the House President soon, anyway, Philenews also reported on Friday.

This follows the release by the Republic’s Audit Office of a report into Kedipes – the entity that succeeded the former lender.

The report also revealed that six MPs with red loans did not settle their debt, while some loans had no sufficient collateral.

At the same time, one current MP  is described by Kepipes as a non-cooperative borrower, while, in other cases, foreclosure procedures have begun for other MPs who have not paid back a cent from loans taken.

In fact, a former MP whose Co-op loans amount to some €3.89 million had gone as far as to apply for participation in the ‘Estia’ plan. However, his application has been rejected and  real estate he owes is expected to go to auction.

The audit service identified PEP cases involving €4.2 million in write-offs in the Kedipes report. Of these, €3m were in conditional loan balances and €4.9m in debt for asset swaps.

The audit focused on 161 PEPs, 783 close relatives, and 49 connected companies.

The report covered the period after 2013, when the co-op was nationalised with around €1.7 billion in taxpayer money.

It was dissolved three years later due to bad management and failure to recover €7.6 billion in non-performing loans or exposures.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCyprus resumes vaccinations with AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab on Friday
Next articlePolice recommend sexual abuse case against former bishop goes before court

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Efforts to include protected turtle nesting habitat into tourist zone go nowhere

Annie Charalambous -
Efforts by the Town Planning Department to include a Polis Chrysochous protected area which is a nesting habitat of caretta-caretta sea turtles into a...
Read more
Local

Police recommend sexual abuse case against former bishop goes before court

Annie Charalambous -
Police have sent the files of investigated sexual abuse complaints by two women against a former bishop to the Law Office recommending that the...
Read more
Local

Cyprus resumes vaccinations with AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab on Friday

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus will resume vaccinations with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, after the European Medicines Authority (EMA) ruled it was safe and effective, the island's...
Read more
Local

Mostly sunny on Friday, with light to moderate winds

Annie Charalambous -
Mostly sunny on Friday with light to moderate winds, force 2 to 3 Beaufort. The sea will be slight. Temperatures will reach 20 C inland, 18...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros