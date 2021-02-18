Names of Cypriots to reach Mars tonight

NASA space rover Perseverance, which carries three microchips with the names of almost 11 million people, including Cypriots who participated in NASA’s campaign “Send your name to Mars,” is expected to arrive to Mars tonight to seek any signs of ancient extraterrestrial life.

As George Danos, President of the Cyprus Space Exploration Organization (CSEO), said, the unmanned Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover will test technologies that will help the future exploration of Mars.

Perseverance began its trip on 30 July 2020.