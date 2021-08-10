NewsLocalName plate of Demetris Christofias vandalized

Name plate of Demetris Christofias vandalized

Unidentified persons vandalized the naming plate on Demetris Christofias Avenue that was recently inaugurated by the Municipality of Larnaca, trying to erase the name with blue paint.

By gavriella
