Myrto Zambarta new Ηead of the European Commission Representation in Cyprus

Cypriot national Myrto Zambarta took over on Wednesday her duties as the new Ηead of the European Commission Representation in Cyprus.

Zambarta has been working for the European Commission for over 15 years, during which she has acquired a thorough knowledge of several EU policy areas, in particular of international trade and investment issues, as well as humanitarian aid and crisis management.

Owing to her former positions, she is equipped with significant experience in management functions and in undertaking representation and international negotiation tasks.

Zambarta has served as the Head of Unit in the Directorate-General for Trade, responsible for Multilateral Affairs and the World Trade Organisation (since 2017). In some of her most prominent former positions, she was Deputy Head of Unit for Services (2015-2017) in the Directorate-General for Trade, and Member of the Cabinet of Commissioner Stylianides for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management (2014-2015).

Myrto Zambarta graduated in Law from the University of Cambridge and holds postgraduate degrees in Banking and Finance Law and in Finance from the University of London.

The European Commission maintains Representations in all capitals of EU Member States, and Regional Offices in Barcelona, Bonn, Marseille, Milan, Munich and Wroclaw.

The Representations are the Commission`s eyes, ears and voice on the ground in EU Member States. They interact with national authorities, stakeholders and citizens, and inform the media and the public about EU policies. Heads of Representations are appointed by the President of the European Commission and are her political representatives in the Member State to which they are posted.