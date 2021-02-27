Myanmar police launch most extensive crackdown; one woman dead, media say
Top Stories
World
Yemen’s children starve as U.N. seeks billions to avoid vast ‘man-made’ famine
Sixteen million Yemenis, more than half the population of the Arabian Peninsula country - are going hungry. Of those, five million are on the...
World
Myanmar police launch most extensive crackdown; one woman dead, media say
Police in Myanmar launched their most sweeping crackdown in three weeks of protests against military rule in towns and cities across the country, with...
World
Syria condemns ‘cowardly’ U.S. air strikes on Iran-backed militias
Syria said U.S. air strikes against Iranian-backed militias in the east of the country yesterday were a cowardly act and urged President Joe Biden...
Local
8 year old rescued after falling into five meter pit in Limassol
An 8 year old boy was rescued in the Zakaki area of Limassol, after falling into a five meter pit this morning. According to the...
Local
Obstetrician jailed in France for raping and assaulting 11 women
A 49 year old obstetrician was sentenced to 12 years by the Ero criminal court in southern France, after being found guilty of raping...
Taste
Local Food
Squash soup
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Local Food
Mezedes
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Local Food
Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Local Food
Salmon and shrimp sheftalies
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
RELATED ARTICLES
Yemen’s children starve as U.N. seeks billions to avoid vast ‘man-made’ famine
Sixteen million Yemenis, more than half the population of the Arabian Peninsula country - are going hungry. Of those, five million are on the...
Syria condemns ‘cowardly’ U.S. air strikes on Iran-backed militias
Syria said U.S. air strikes against Iranian-backed militias in the east of the country yesterday were a cowardly act and urged President Joe Biden...
Saudi de facto ruler approved operation that led to Khashoggi’s death: U.S.
Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler approved an operation to capture or kill murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, according to a released U.S. intelligence report as...
UK top court says IS schoolgirl can’t return
A British-born woman who went to Syria as a schoolgirl to join Islamic State should not be allowed to return to Britain because she...