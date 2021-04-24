NewsWorldMyanmar junta leader arrives in Jakarta for ASEAN crisis summit

Myanmar junta leader arrives in Jakarta for ASEAN crisis summit

People hold candles during a nationwide night protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

 

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar’s junta chief, arrived in Jakarta for a summit of Southeast Asian leaders centred on the crisis in his country, video footage released by the Indonesian presidential palace showed.

Min Aung Hlaing, who was in charge of the Feb. 1 coup in Myanmar that sparked the crisis, was seen descending from a plane and shaking the hands of Indonesian officials.

Hundreds of people have died in Myanmar in a bloody crackdown of anti-junta protests, continuing on a daily basis both in a capital and other major cities.

By Constantinos Tsintas
