PhotosMV X-Press Pearl vessel sinks while being towed into deep sea MV X-Press Pearl vessel sinks while being towed into deep sea 2 hours ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Viber Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl vessel as it sinks while being towed into deep sea off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka June 2, 2021. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl vessel as it sinks while being towed into deep sea off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka. MORE PHOTOS People enjoy the weather around Britain Ice sculptures of children by Sand in Your Eye Sunset in Moscow Biden meets with the Floyd family at the White House