Must-visit wineries of Cyprus. Part X. Santa Irene

Santa Irene winery is the fulfilling of a man’s dream. Daniel Anastasis left his beloved Farmakas for as a young man of 16 and made his fortune in the wholesale baking business in Durban, South Africa. But he cherished the echoes of the land of his childhood, and when he returned, he found an island changed – not only for the better.

The drive there, snaking up to 1300 metres on roughly graded roads is worth the trouble: the sheer beauty of the wild countryside breathtaking.

The vineyards are unique, unparalleled, awe inspiring. Perched precariously on the slopes of the mountains above the village, the vines of Farmakas are easily amongst the highest in Cyprus. And some of the oldest: their roots deep in the schist of the diabase dyke, some of the vines – according to the title deeds in Daniel’s office – were planted 150 years ago. Daniel has designed and built a small modern winery in the village surrounded by new plantings on trellises.

Equipped with stainless steel tanks (to preserve the wines’ freshness and typicity) and the latest in crushing pressing and cooling equipment, it is capable of producing up to 50,000 bottles a year in a three-story structure complete with lift. The winery’s top floor includes a gallery where visitors can walk onto a gangway that gives access to the top of the tanks; on the middle floor, most wine operations take place; while the lowest level houses a compact cellar for storing and maturation.

Where Demokratias Street, No 1, Farmakas 2620, Nicosia

Tel: + 357 22 515515

Website

Location

Visiting Hours:

Weekends from 10:00 to 17:00 (On weekdays, visits to the winery are by appointment only.)