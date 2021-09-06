Must-visit wineries of Cyprus. Part VII. Ktima Gerolemo

Ktima Gerolemo winery is located nearby the village of Omodos at the altitude of 900 metres, in the heart of the wine producing area. Visitors will be guided through a modern family winery and get introduced to the principles of organic cultivation of the vine and the “secrets” of wine.

Visitors are also offered wine tasting sessions and snacks while enjoying spectacular views of the valley and the vineyards. Visitors will be guided through a modern family winery and get introduced to the principles of organic cultivation of the vine and the “secrets” of wine. Visitors are also offered wine tasting sessions and snacks while enjoying spectacular views of the valley and the vineyards.

Where Omodos, Limassol-Cyprus

Website

Location

Tel + 357 25 422122

Visiting Hours

Daily from 8am till 3pm