Must-visit wineries of Cyprus. Part VI. Aes Ambelis

The winery was founded in the early ‘90s with the vision to produce wines of unique character and premium quality. The estate is located on the slopes of Kalo Chorio Orinis in Nicosia district, 28 km southwest of the capital. The winery, which is unique in architectural style, is a two-level structure that includes modern wine-making facilities, underground cellar for barrel and bottle ageing, as well as tasting and reception hall.

6. Aes Ampelis Winery

This beautiful structure is surrounded by a three hectare vineyard, planted with grape varieties such as Maratheftiko, Shiraz and Chardonnay, which is managed with extra care using natural farming techniques. Aes Ambelis winery is open for public visits and tastings all year round. The guests have the opportunity to taste the wines in the purposely built tasting hall that overlooks on the one side the barrel aging cellar and on the other side the beautiful Pitsilia mountains.

Furthermore, visitors can arrange to take our winery tour that follows the winemaking process from grape to glass. During the tour, they can explore our vineyards as well as the inner workings of winery including fermentation and barrel aging. Finally, the guests have the choice to accompany their tasting with artisanal cheese and charcuterie selections from local traditional producers.

Where Kalo Chorio Orinis, P.O.Box 27322 1644 Nicosia

Location

Website

Tel+ 357 99 835663

Visiting Hours:

Monday to Saturday 10.00AM-4.00PM
Saturday & Sunday Closed

By Lisa Liberti
Taste

