Must-visit wineries of Cyprus. Part IX. Oenou Yi

The contemporary winery “Oenou Yi” with the combination of high technology equipment and the ideal practices for quality wine-making, governs the vineyards. The devotion and dedication of both the winemakers and oenologists are entirely in line with the consistent quality of the produce. Enticing its visitors to a unique experience, they are taken on an eclectic journey into the land of Omodos.
On the hillside-filled vineyards, at an altitude fluctuating between 800 metres (Laona’s summit) and 1060 metres (Afamis’ summit), the winery “Oenou Yi – Ktima Vassiliades” maintains the tradition of the Mediterranean vineyard. The rich wine tradition of the region is an irrepressible witness to ideal wine-growing conditions over time. A relationship that lasts for centuries. The mountainous nature is tamed to the hardworking people of Omodos, creating a vast landscape of lush and fruitful vineyards.
Amidst the unsociable white, rocky soils, the old and newly-planted grape vines spread their roots in search of precious pockets of moisture to nourish and encourage their growth. Rocky soils eventually show off the sought-after mineral notes in wine. The fruits of the mountain vineyards vary from all the others, developing more savory flesh, rich structure and bright acidity.
Where Omodos Village, Limassol
Tel:+357 25 446 000
Visiting Hours:
Monday – Sunday 10:00 – 18:00
Group and Individual tours & tastings are available daily, Monday – Sunday 10:00 – 18:00.
PLAYIA Restaurant
Opening hours:
Monday & Tuesday: Closed
Wednesday – Sunday: 12:00-17:00 (last order at 16:00)