Things to doEat & DrinkMust-visit wineries of Cyprus. Part IX. Oenou Yi

Must-visit wineries of Cyprus. Part IX. Oenou Yi

The contemporary winery “Oenou Yi” with the combination of high technology equipment and the ideal practices for quality wine-making, governs the vineyards. The devotion and dedication of both the winemakers and oenologists are entirely in line with the consistent quality of the produce. Enticing its visitors to a unique experience, they are taken on an eclectic journey into the land of Omodos.

13. Oenou Yi WineryOn the hillside-filled vineyards, at an altitude fluctuating between 800 metres (Laona’s summit) and 1060 metres (Afamis’ summit), the winery “Oenou Yi – Ktima Vassiliades” maintains the tradition of the Mediterranean vineyard. The rich wine tradition of the region is an irrepressible witness to ideal wine-growing conditions over time. A relationship that lasts for centuries. The mountainous nature is tamed to the hardworking people of Omodos, creating a vast landscape of lush and fruitful vineyards.

Amidst the unsociable white, rocky soils, the old and newly-planted grape vines spread their roots in search of precious pockets of moisture to nourish and encourage their growth. Rocky soils eventually show off the sought-after mineral notes in wine. The fruits of the mountain vineyards vary from all the others, developing more savory flesh, rich structure and bright acidity.

Where Omodos Village, Limassol

Website

Location

Tel:+357 25 446 000

Visiting Hours:
Monday – Sunday 10:00 – 18:00

Group and Individual tours & tastings are available daily, Monday – Sunday 10:00 – 18:00.

PLAYIA Restaurant
Opening hours:

Monday & Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday – Sunday: 12:00-17:00 (last order at 16:00)

Must-visit wineries of Cyprus. Part VIII. Ktima Christoudia

By Lisa Liberti
Previous articleFrance cancels defence meeting with UK over submarine row
Next articleCyprus President honours American Jewish Committee CEO David Harris

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros