Must-visit wineries of Cyprus. Part IV. Vouni Panayia

The Vouni Panayia Winery is one of the most modern wineries in Cyprus. Located at the entrance of Panayia it is one of the jewels of the village. This is a winery with modern visiting locations such as a tasting room and restaurant. The winery is famous because the grapes of the area make the wines of this winery unique. Like all good wines, the small regional winery matured through the years. After a big renovation, Vouni Panayia winery is equipped with the latest technology, to ensure high quality standards.

Apart from producing wine, the winery offers to the visitor the opportunity to discover the world of Cyprus wine and viticulture; An educational short film showing the entire process from planting the vines to bottling, a traditional museum and a lovely tasting room are there to expand your knowledge and senses. And if you need more… food for thought, you can visit the winery’s restaurant and enjoy the tasty , seasonal, traditional cuisine. The winery is open to all wine lovers all year round.

Where 60, Archiepiskopou Makariou III Avenue, Pano Panayia 8640 Paphos

Website

Location

Tel +357 26 722 770

Visiting Hours:

Daily 9am – 4.30pm