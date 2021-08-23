Must-visit wineries of Cyprus. Part III. Tsiakkas

Taste of CyprusMust-visit wineries of Cyprus. Part III. Tsiakkas

The Tsiakkas Winery was founded in 1988 and is located in Pelendri, in Pitsilia region of Limassol district. Its vineyards are in the same area. The cold winters and the cool without rain summers coupled with the poor volcanic soils, help to have vineyards with low yield per hectare which is necessary for producing quality grapes.

Wines are produced from both international and indigenous grape varieties. The Winery, solid on tradition, armed with enthusiasm and love for wine, and continually striving to acquire further knowledge, achieved the production of fine wine, for which the beginnings go back to the moment of vineyard planting. From the high altitude (1500 meters) Petralona vineyard, the micro-climatic Keramis vineyard, and the St. John vineyard with its special characteristics, the winery combines the best characteristics of the varieties and produces wines, Commandaria and Zivania, bearing unique characters and strong personalities.

Where 2 George Sourris Str., 3027 Pelendri, Limassol

Tel:+ 357 25 991080

Visiting Hours:

Monday to Saturday 09.00AM-4.00PM
Sunday Closed

By Lisa Liberti
