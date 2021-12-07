MUSIC UNITES! Concert in Nicosia on December 12

Whats OnConcertsMUSIC UNITES! Concert in Nicosia on December 12

The Sistema Cyprus Orchestra with the participation of 4 choirs returns for yet another concert with a great variety of melodies, rhythms and languages from different cultures of the world.

The children will offer the audience an unforgettable concert through songs such as the Arabic melodic poem Lamma Bada, the popular traditional Roma song Ederlezi, the classical Hymn to Joy, the Russian dance by the Nutcracker and the piece “Modus Cyprius”, which was written especially for Sistema Cyprus by the Cypriot composer Andreas Michalopoulos.
Artistic Director and Conductor: Santiago Ossa Alzate

When Sunday December 12 at 7:30pm (3:30pm is sold out)
Where Nicosia Municipal Theatre
Location
Tickets FREE ENTRANCE

By Lisa Liberti
