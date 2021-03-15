News Local Music that 'uplifts' people to get up and dance forbidden, restaurant protocol...

Music that ‘uplifts’ people to get up and dance forbidden, restaurant protocol stipulates

A waiter wearing a face mask serves at Cafe de Flore, as restaurants and cafes reopen following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Paris, France, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

The Health Ministry released on Monday the rules which restaurants and other dining establishments reopening tomorrow have to follow to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

The rules as per the protocol are the following:

  1. The operation of dining establishments is allowed until 10.45 in the evening.

2. The dining establishments whose operation is allowed are:
-restaurants
-taverns
-cafes
-snack bars, bars and pubs
-dining areas inside shopping malls
-dining areas within hotels and tourist accommodation, canteens, sports clubs, cultural clubs, associations, etc.
-areas not covered by a roof (permanent or temporary) and
-areas covered by a roof with three (3) sides permanently open.

3. The operation and use of the bars inside and outside the dining areas is limited exclusively to the preparation of food or drinks by the employees and the direct service from the bar is prohibited, with the exception of cafes which serve the public directly from the area of preparation of the drinks. The maximum number of people queuing at the service line indoors should not exceed 10 people.

4. The public is served only in the outdoor areas of the restaurants. Outdoor space is defined as any space that is not indoor or enclosed and has sufficient natural oxygenation.

Adequate natural oxygenation exists in every space which:
-is not covered by a roof, permanent or temporary, and
-is covered by a roof but has three (3) sides permanently open.

5. There should be one person per 2 m² for outdoor areas. For example, if a restaurant has 400 m² outdoors it can serve up to 200 people, provided that the location of the tables, according to the protocol, allows this number.

6. Customers are served exclusively at tables (only seated).

7. The maximum number of persons per table is 8.

8. Employees must wear a mask at work (excluding cooks).

9. Mandatory use of a mask by customers at all times during their presence at the premises, as well as during movement within the space, except for the duration of active feeding.

10. The operation of playgrounds (indoor or outdoor) in restaurants is not allowed.

11. Any kind of music that uplifts people for dancing is forbidden. Dancing is also forbidden and customers are not allowed to stand and dance around their table.

The Health Ministry also emphasised that all employees at these businesses need to take a Covid test before going back to work on Tuesday, which they need to take on a weekly basis thereafter in the manner specified in the relevant protocol.

FILE PHOTO

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous article‘Mank’ leads Oscar nominations with 10 nods
Next articleGermany to halt AstraZeneca vaccinations – Health Ministry

Top Stories

Local

Tory MPs reject two state or confederation outcome on Cyprus issue in letter to UK Foreign Secretary

Josephine Koumettou -
Three pro-Cypriot Conservative MPs have written to the UK Foreign Secretary highlighting their longstanding view that a negotiated settlement to reunite Cyprus must lead...
Read more
World

Germany to halt AstraZeneca vaccinations – Health Ministry

Josephine Koumettou -
Germany will stop administering AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesman for the Health Ministry said on Monday, making Germany the latest of several European countries...
Read more
Local

Music that ‘uplifts’ people to get up and dance forbidden, restaurant protocol stipulates

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry released on Monday the rules which restaurants and other dining establishments reopening tomorrow have to follow to prevent the spread of...
Read more
World

‘Mank’ leads Oscar nominations with 10 nods

Josephine Koumettou -
Netflix's 1930s Hollywood drama "Mank" led Oscar nominations on Monday with 10 nods, including best picture, director and for actors Gary Oldman and Amanda...
Read more
World

EU launches legal case over British Northern Ireland changes

Josephine Koumettou -
The European Union launched legal action on Monday against unilateral British changes to Northern Irish trading arrangements that Brussels says breach the Brexit divorce...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Tory MPs reject two state or confederation outcome on Cyprus issue in letter to UK Foreign Secretary

Josephine Koumettou -
Three pro-Cypriot Conservative MPs have written to the UK Foreign Secretary highlighting their longstanding view that a negotiated settlement to reunite Cyprus must lead...
Read more
Local

Visitors spent 52% fewer nights in EU in 2020; Cyprus among hardest hit countries

Josephine Koumettou -
In 2020, the number of nights spent at European Union tourist accommodation establishments totalled 1.4 billion, down by 52% compared to 2019, according to...
Read more
Local

Eurostat: 706,400 people granted EU citizenship in 2019, 2900 in Cyprus

Josephine Koumettou -
In 2019, a total of 706,400 people obtained citizenship of an EU-27 Member State, recording an increase of 5% compared with 2018, according to...
Read more
Local

Health Ministry re-evaluates Covid-19 categorisation of countries

Josephine Koumettou -
Health authorities in Cyprus on Monday re-evaluated the epidemiological state of play of various countries and published their new categorisation. Depending on a country's epidemiological...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros