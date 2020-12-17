News Local Mushroom collectors can easily get lost in the Paphos Forest

Mushroom collectors can easily get lost in the Paphos Forest

In view of yesterday’s incident when a man got lost at the forest’s “Pagnouti cliff” area, the president of the Cyprus Mycological Association told Philenews that it is very usual for a mushroom collector to get lost in the Paphos Forest

As he said the areas are not well marked and mobile phones have no signal. However one can be lost temporarily due to the fact that the island is small. As he said, this had happened both to him and to other members of the association.

Asked about this year’s season of mushroom collection, he said that it is peculiar since it started with high temperatures, rain was delayed and then it was cold.

Read More: Young man on a hunt for mushrooms gets lost in Panayia forestphilenews)

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleMacron tests positive for COVID-19, forcing leaders to self-isolate
Next articleState budget for 2021 did not pass

Top Stories

Local

State budget for 2021 did not pass

gavriella -
During today’s House Plenum and following a series of discussions and disagreements, the state budget for 2021 did not pass. Specifically the voting was 24...
Read more
Local

Mushroom collectors can easily get lost in the Paphos Forest

gavriella -
In view of yesterday’s incident when a man got lost at the forest’s “Pagnouti cliff” area, the president of the Cyprus Mycological Association told...
Read more
World

Macron tests positive for COVID-19, forcing leaders to self-isolate

gavriella -
French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for coronavirus, his office said on Thursday (December 17), sparking a track and trace effort targeting EU...
Read more
Local

Eight migrants at Xylofagou Police Station since Monday

gavriella -
Eight migrants from Syria, who crossed over to the free areas from an unknown point, remain at the Xylofagou Police Station since Monday 14...
Read more
Economy

Tourist arrivals take annual nosedive of 94.7% in November

gavriella -
Tourist arrivals in Cyprus dropped by an annual 94.7% in November with arrivals for the period of January – November 2020 registering a reduction...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

State budget for 2021 did not pass

gavriella -
During today’s House Plenum and following a series of discussions and disagreements, the state budget for 2021 did not pass. Specifically the voting was 24...
Read more
Local

Eight migrants at Xylofagou Police Station since Monday

gavriella -
Eight migrants from Syria, who crossed over to the free areas from an unknown point, remain at the Xylofagou Police Station since Monday 14...
Read more
Local

Health Minister: Vaccinations expected to begin 27 December

gavriella -
On his personal account on Twitter, Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou wrote that upon receiving approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), vaccinations are expected...
Read more
Local

Foreign Minister: Imperative to focus on fast post-Covid recovery

gavriella -
It is imperative to focus on a fast post-Covid recovery, following the global disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros