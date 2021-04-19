NewsLocalMurex to open office in Nicosia in July to bolster regional footprint 

Murex to open office in Nicosia in July to bolster regional footprint 

Murex, the French global leader in trading, risk management and processing solutions for capital markets, will bolster its regional footprint in the Europe-Middle East-Africa region with a new physical presence in Cyprus.

Nicosia is scheduled to open in July, Philenews reported on Monday citing Invest Cyprus CEO George Kampanellas.

Murex selected Nicosia among a host of other possible locations as a satellite of its Beirut office, he also said.

This office is the centre of the MEA region and an essential innovation site for Murex and the Nicosia one is to leverage internal expertise from the Beirut office.

Murex is confident that the office in Nicosia will further consolidate its capacity to deliver on its commitments to Murex clients in the long run.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleHot with some sun on Monday, dust in the air
Next articleCyprus manages to rise by 10 places in 2021 World Happiness Report despite Covid

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros