Murder in Amiantos: Perpetrator pleads not guilty to premeditated murder

The two Syrian brothers accused of the murder of two Russian women, Alraeesi Khaiat, 43, and Mariia Gazibagandova, 33, who were found to have been murdered and buried in the garden of the cottage which belong to a Nicosia couple, today appeared before the Limassol Assizes but pleaded not guilty to the serious accusations they are facing.

Specifically, the 32-year-old main suspect, who confessed to the killing pleaded not guilty to the charges for premeditated murder and to six charges for theft.

His brother who is facing charges of accessory-after-the-fact and interfering with the investigation also pleaded not guilty. He only accepted the charges of illegal possession and carrying of rifle.

The case will continue on 9 May 2022.