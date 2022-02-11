NewsLocalMurder in Amiantos: Perpetrator pleads not guilty to premeditated murder

Murder in Amiantos: Perpetrator pleads not guilty to premeditated murder

Amiantos
Amiantos

The two Syrian brothers accused of the murder of two Russian women, Alraeesi Khaiat, 43, and Mariia Gazibagandova, 33, who were found to have been murdered and buried in the garden of the cottage which belong to a Nicosia couple, today appeared before the Limassol Assizes but pleaded not guilty to the serious accusations they are facing.

Specifically, the 32-year-old main suspect, who confessed to the killing pleaded not guilty to the charges for premeditated murder and to six charges for theft.

His brother who is facing charges of accessory-after-the-fact and interfering with the investigation also pleaded not guilty. He only accepted the charges of illegal possession and carrying of rifle.

The case will continue on 9 May 2022.

 

By gavriella
Previous articleNo checks in the market after Halloumi registered as PDO
Next articleLocal communities in Paphos get organized to face burglars

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros