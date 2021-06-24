Murder case that occurred 23 years ago, to open again

The Police of the British Bases is requesting assistance from the public in order to solve a murder that occurred 23 years ago, on 25 June 1998, at Lady’s Mile coast.

The case of the death of Michael Savva Evangelou, who was 25 at the time, has opened again and the Police is hoping that the new methodology, including new improved DNA tests and foot prints will lead to an arrest.

Panicos Panagi, who is leading the Police investigation, said they were hoping to find the culprit and offer some relief to the family of the deceased.

Anyone with any information should call the British bases Police at 25967227 or 25967278.