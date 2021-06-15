Murder attempt for 50 euros

NewsLocalMurder attempt for 50 euros

Limassol: Kiosk robbed at knife point for second time in one week

The members of the Limassol CID have arrested this morning a 27-year-old Syrian who has attempted to murder another Syrian on 9 June while the two were eating on a break for work.

The culprit was arrested after a coordinated operation organized by the Police. Policemen stopped a car in Polemidia and found the man at the back seat. It must be noted that during the past days the Syrian had been hiding in the area of the Polemidia cemetery.

When asked by the Police, the Syrian confessed his action noting, however, that he did not regret his actions. He also explained that the victim was his friend but owed him 50 euros.
The man has been imprison pending trial. He has been examined by a psychiatrist who decided he is in a position to attend a trial.

Regarding his victim, his health condition remains serious and he is being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital.

