Larnaca Municipality appeal for immediate cat sterilisation

Larnaca Municipality on Tuesday appealed to cat owners to neuter their pets immediately so that the population of strays and free-roaming ones across the coastal town is contained.

“Furthermore, citizens should be aware that while the supply of water and food to stray animals is not prohibited, they must do so in the areas designated by the Municipality,” a written announcement also said.

“The feeding of strays should be avoided in common areas of apartment buildings, in yards of abandoned premises, in public places and other locations,” it added.

However, it advised that in case citizens do feed stray/free-roaming cats then water and food containers should be collected immediately and the specific areas cleaned and disinfected.