News Local Municipality buys CVAR building, concludes agreement with foundation

Nicosia Municipality, with the financial contribution of the government of Cyprus, has bought the CVAR building in old Nicosia and concluded a 15-year rent agreement with the Costas and Rita Severis Foundation that runs the museum housed there.

In an announcement the CVAR (Centre of Visual Arts and Research) said the past year has been a difficult one for the centre.

“As a result of the financial crisis, we lost possession of the building that houses the Centre and have been facing imminent closure. In the course of the past couple of years, we have been searching high and low in an attempt to find a solution,” it said.

And it added: “Today, we are delighted to be in position to announce that the Municipality of Nicosia, with the financial contribution of the Government of Cyprus, has bought the building and concluded a 15-year rent agreement with the Costas and Rita Severis Foundation that runs the CVAR.”

And it added: “The Costas and Rita Severis Foundation and the CVAR staff are very grateful to the Nicosia Municipal Council for their decision, to the Government of Cyprus and to the Mayor of Nicosia in particular for his vision.”

The Foundation will continue to bear all operating costs of the CVAR and the building. From now on, the building will also bear the following name: “Municipal Cultural Centre – Museum of the Costas & Rita Severis Foundation”.

“With this agreement, the CVAR will be able to continue its work and contribution to the cultural scene of Nicosia. We are now looking forward to getting down to work, and we are confident that we will succeed in meeting and exceeding our targets with the unwavering support from our friends and supporters,” it concluded.

By Bouli Hadjioannou
