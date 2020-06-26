Municipal dog park coming to Limassol this autumn

The Limassol Municipality is gearing up for the building of a training and recreation park for dogs, Phileleftheros reports.

The €45,000 in funding required for the project has been secured, the plans are ready and the process is underway for the selection of the contractor that will build the park.

The Limassol Municipal Dog Park will be located within the municipal market at the city’s industrial zone and will cover an area of approximately 1,800 m2.

The park will be accessed through Agora Street. The area is already covered with trees, including very tall cypress and pine trees on its east side.

A high-security fence will secure the park’s perimeter for the safety of dogs and their owners, while special spaces will be built for defecation and other waste.

The park’s lighting will be sourced via photovoltaics and storage of electricity, while the floor material will be adapted as per the purpose of the area, i.e. different materials for training and recreation areas, the entrance, defecation areas etc.

There will be four types of dog training equipment in line with international standards as regards the quality, size and form. In particular, aluminium hurdles will be installed, high ramps and seesaws of aluminium and wood and wooden tunnels.

Construction is scheduled to begin in September and will be completed in November.