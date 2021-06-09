NewsWorldMunich lifts face mask requirement due to falling COVID-19 cases

Munich lifts face mask requirement due to falling COVID-19 cases

With the number of coronavirus cases in Germany dropping steadily, the Bavarian capital of Munich on Wednesday (June 9) lifted the requirement to wear face masks in the city centre.

Shoppers without face masks were seen on a stroll as the warm weather and sunshine brought them out in droves.

“The weather is fabulous, the mood is great. We are on the right path,” said one pedestrian.

Another expressed relief and told Reuters Television he felt “liberated” to breathe in fresh air again.

In Berlin, schools returned to full classes after teachers for months were forced to teach in “alternate” lessons of half the class size, one in the morning, the other in the afternoon.

According to Berlin’s school administration, pupils have no obligation to return to class.

All children who attend classes must continue to wear face masks everywhere in the school building. Outside the building, there is no such obligation.

Germany’s coronavirus incidence on Wednesday (June 9) was at 21 per 100,000 people, down from 37 a week ago, according to the country’s Statistics Office.

