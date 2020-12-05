News Local Multinational aeronautical training exercise 'Medusa 2020' wraps up Monday

Multinational aeronautical training exercise “Medusa 2020” with the participation of Egypt, Greece, Cyprus, France and the United Arab Emirates wraps up on Monday.

The exercise peaks today with the participation of a large number of warships, fighter jets and helicopters, and 2,100 personnel.

Greece`s Minister of National Defense Nikos Panayiotopoulos is watching the exercise as well as Egyptian Minister of Defence Colonel Mohamed Zaki. Head of the Cyprus delegation is Chief of Staff of the National Guard General Staff Major General Apostolos Pervolarakis, in the presence of Navy chief Charalambos Charalambous and Cyprus` Ambassador Omiros Mavromatis.

The scenario of the exercise is based on an amphibious movement  by enemy forces .

The joint aeronautical exercise aims to strengthen maritime safety in the Mediterranean Sea and for this purpose, asymmetric threat drills, real fire drills, casualty drills, maritime communications drills, amphibious operations as well as search and rescue drills are performed.

Cyprus participates with the ship “Ioannidis” and 36 officers.

(CNA)

By gavriella
