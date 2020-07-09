Multinational aeronautical exercise off Cyprus (photos, video)

A multinational aeronautical exercise was carried out south of Limassol on Wednesday with the participation of four countries — Cyprus, Greece, France and Italy, the Defence Ministry has announced.

Taking part were Greece’s frigate Kanaris, France’s frigate Aconit with its helicopter, the Italian frigate Alpino with its helicopter, and Cyprus’ patrol boats Tsomakis, Georgiou and Ammochostos, the open sea vessel Ioannides, two helicopters and the coastguard vessel Thysseas.

The exercise was coordinated by the army HQ in cooperation with teams from the other three countries. The participants also took part in a simulated search and rescue operation coordinated by the Joint Rescue Coordination centre.