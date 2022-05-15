NewsLocalMulti-nation "Argonaut" Exercise to begin Monday

Multi-nation “Argonaut” Exercise to begin Monday

The multi-national exercise of military-political cooperation “Argonaut” will take place from 16 until 20 May in the sea, air, and land of the Republic of Cyprus with the participation of Cyprus, of Greece, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, USA, and Israel.

According to an announcement of the Defense Ministry, the exercise, which had been postponed the previous two years due to the pandemic, is taking place in collaboration with the Defense and Foreign Ministries, the Civil Defense, the Search and Rescue Coordination Center under coordination by GEEF.

The first phase (16-20 May) aims to test the capabilities of multiple nations to work together should a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) be required.

The second phase (17-19 May) will refer to a scenario of evacuating non-combatants from a crisis area.

