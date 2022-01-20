NewsLocalMuch easier for vaccinated passengers to enter Cyprus, as of March 1

Much easier for vaccinated passengers to enter Cyprus, as of March 1

It will be much easier for vaccinated passengers and those who have recovered from Covid-19 to enter Cyprus as of March 1 following a Cabinet decision on Wednesday.

To start with, the categorization of countries based on their epidemiological risk is differentiated and will include three categories with the following color code: green, red and gray.

Vaccinated or recovering passengers, regardless of nationality and country of departure, will be exempted from the obligation to produce a negative laboratory test result, self-isolation or state quarantine and a special exit permit.

All these individuals must hold a valid vaccination or recovery certificate. EU certificates or equivalent from other countries related to the European digital certificate will be accepted.

All passengers are still required to complete the CyprusFlightPass within 48 hours before their flight and must also comply with random coronavirus tests at the island’s two airports.

 

By Annie Charalambous
