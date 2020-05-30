MPs set to approve tougher penalties to crack down on traffic offenders

Traffic offenders will need to dig deep into their pockets under long-awaited tougher penalties set to be approved by the House of Representatives by the end of June.

The House Transport Committee has hammered out consensus on the seven bills after amending the initial proposals submitted by the government.

The steep fines for offences such as drunk driving, speeding and failing to wear a seat belt come as authorities finalise a new strategic plan to slash the number of road fatalities in Cyprus by half in the next decade.

The number of road fatalities in Cyprus in recent years has ranged around 50 every year. Police hope tougher penalties and traffic cameras for which tenders have been launched will help stem the bloodshed.

A total of 15 people have already died on the island’s roads so far this year, compared to 11 in the same period last year.

The House Transport Committee has reached consensus on the new fines, although amendments may still be introduced before the seven bills go to the plenary for approval.

As things stand now the new fines are: