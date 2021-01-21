News Local MPs question imminent buy of building to house Deputy Ministry of Shipping

MPs question imminent buy of building to house Deputy Ministry of Shipping

Cabinet gives green light to Shipping Deputy Ministry for ship upgrading plan

The House Watchdog Committee has put the brakes on the imminent purchase by the government of an old building in Limassol to house the Deputy Ministry of Shipping.

Opposition MPs are asking for clarifications on the exact cost of the imminent purchase, the building’s specifications and operation and static state of play. As well as whether certain terms of the open tender had been overlooked.

Akel MP Stefanos Stefanou has told Philenews that it seems the purchase cost of the building will be much higher than the provided budget. And that its value was estimated around €3,150,000 back on January 1, 2018 with information now indicating the Government is ready to purchase it at around €10 million.

Watchdog committee MPs will want to know whether the €10 million includes the cost of renovating the building which is over 30 years old.

Moreover, the building should have an indicative area of ​​4,100 square meters but, instead, it is only ​​3,493 sqm long which corresponds to 85% of the indicative size.

The lay-out of the building is such that, according to the experts information provided to MPs, the needs of the staff amounting to about 160 cannot be covered.

 

By Annie Charalambous
