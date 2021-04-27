Movie Jiu Jitsu shot entirely in Cyprus very successful on Netflix

Jiu Jitsu movie, the first Hollywood move that was entirely shot in Cyprus, is very successful and was recently fourth on the list of preference on Netflix.

According to a relevant announcement, Jiu Jitsu surpassed movies like the Gift with Kate Blanchett, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and the Greek Book of director Peter Farrelly.

It is noted that since recently movie theaters are closed due to the pandemic online streaming platforms are currently an acceptable performance indicator.

Jiu Jitsu, the first Hollywood movie to be filmed in Cyprus under the incentive plan to promote the audiovisual industry starring Nicolas Cage, Alain Moussi, Tony Jaa and Frank Grillo, and directed by Dimitri Logothetis, has been selected for distribution by Paramount Home Entertainment.

