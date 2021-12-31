Movement restrictions on the cards to curb the rapid Covid-19 spread

NewsLocalMovement restrictions on the cards to curb the rapid Covid-19 spread

Covid Measures
As Cyprus on Thursday reported a new daily record of Covid-19 cases stricter measures to be announced on Wednesday will most likely include movement restrictions aiming to curb its rapid spread.

But the new restrictions will also aim not to affect the Mediterranean island’s economic and social activity, Philenews reported on Friday citing insiders.

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas on Tuesday is meeting the health experts advising the government on Covid-19 and Cabinet is to convene the day after for final decisions on proposed new measures.

“Epiphany Day (Thursday January 6) can and probably will be included in the new restrictions,” the Minister has already warned.

At the same time, the government spokesman said late on Thursday that “it is very important for the Government, before taking any final decisions, to ensure the preservation of public health and the health system’s necessary resilience but also the preservation of economic activity.”

 

By Annie Charalambous
