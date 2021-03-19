Mouson Bistro & Bar: worth visiting for brunch and ambience!

Mouson Bistro Bar And Restaurant is located in Faneromeni in the heart of the old town of Nicosia.

This place offers unique gastronomy journeys and it starts from creative menu. Try «Braveheart…the Cypriot way» which is a scotch egg accompanied by Cypriot wine-marinated sausage, or «Miss Saigon» – fluffy bao bans with the slow-cooked pork. What about impressive “Casino Royale” which consists of poached eggs in butter croissants, or maybe “Put the Kot down” – fresh breaded chicken breast in Japanese toast? What about “Devil’s advocado” with eggs and “The Chocolate War pancake” for dessert with hazelnut praline?

These are just few of many choices that will definitely impress you.

Vegans and vegetarians will also find a big variety of dishes for their tastes.

The Neoptolemos Michaelides 1950 Mouson building is now renovated from Dikaios Architects and complemented with fine cuisine, amazing brunch, crafted cocktails and extensive wine list.

Location

Address Mouson Str. 1011, Nicosia

Tel 22 664444

Facebook