Mount Etna shows off beautiful sunset eruption

Europe’s tallest active volcano, Mount Etna, put on a stunning display on Saturday (June

12) night with red hot lava spewing metres up into the sunset sky.

The main eruption was located at the south-eastern crater of the 3,330 metres (10,926 feet) volcano.

Etna, which is located above the Sicilian town of Catania, often erupts but rarely causes damage and is believed to have the longest written record of eruptions than any other volcano, with its first recorded observation going back to 425 B.C.

Although the eruptions themselves do not put the local population at risk, residents do have to live with the ash showers.