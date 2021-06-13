NewsWorldMount Etna shows off beautiful sunset eruption

Mount Etna shows off beautiful sunset eruption

7017WD-ITALY-ETNA__O_

Europe’s tallest active volcano, Mount Etna, put on a stunning display on Saturday (June

12) night with red hot lava spewing metres up into the sunset sky.

The main eruption was located at the south-eastern crater of the 3,330 metres (10,926 feet) volcano.

Etna, which is located above the Sicilian town of Catania, often erupts but rarely causes damage and is believed to have the longest written record of eruptions than any other volcano, with its first recorded observation going back to 425 B.C.

Although the eruptions themselves do not put the local population at risk, residents do have to live with the ash showers.

By gavriella
Previous articleFire between Pentakomo and Zygi in progress

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros