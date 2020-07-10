Taste of Cyprus Local Food Moungra

Moungra is a traditional Cypriot mezze which consists in cauliflower pickled in fermented bread dough and typically served as an appetizer or meze. It is more popular on Clean Monday.

Ingredients
1 package active dry yeast
1 cup warm water
1½ cup all-purpose flour
1 cauliflower (2 to 3 lb)
8 cups water
3 tablespoons white mustard seeds
¼ cup red wine vinegar
Salt

Instructions
Dissolve yeast in ¼ cup of warm water.
Add remaining water (¾ cup) and add flour and 1 teaspoon of salt in a large glass mixing bowl. Stir until combined and smooth.
Cover bowl with plastic wrap and leave for 3 days to ferment.
Cut cauliflower into florets.
Half fill a large pot with water and add 1 tablespoon salt. Bring to a boil.
Add half the cauliflower, return to a boil then take cauliflower out with a slotted spoon. Place immediately into a bowl of cold water and drain in colander. Repeat with remaining cauliflower.
Separately, bring 8 cups of water to a boil.
Let the water cool a little then pour gradually into the fermented dough, stirring well to form a thin milky liquid.
Add red wine vinegar to liquid and stir.
Pound mustard seeds in a mortar just enough to crack them. Sprinkle a little in the base of a large sterilized glass jar.
Place some cauliflower florets in the jar and sprinkle more mustard seeds. Repeat till all the cauliflower and mustard seeds are used.
Pour milky liquid over content, covering cauliflower completely. Cover with lid or plastic wrap.
Each day for 8 days, turn cauliflower with your hand while stirring the milky liquid.
Cauliflower is then ready for eating. Drizzle good quality olive oil and a dash of salt.
Moungra will keep for one month as long as cauliflower is turned every 2 days.

Source: www.196flavors.com

By Andreas Nicolaides
