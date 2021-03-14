MoU on EuroAfrica Interconnector to be finalised by the end of March-CNA

A video conference on EuroAfrica Interconnector project is expected to take place before the end of March between officials from the relevant ministries of Cyprus, Greece and Egypt, in order to finalise the text of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), according to CNA sources.

During the videoconference technocrats will finalise the text of the Memorandum for the EuroAfrica Interconnector, which will connect the electricity grids of Egypt with Europe, through Cyprus and Greece. After that a special ceremony will take place, where the competent Ministers of the three countries involved in project, Cyprus, Egypt and Greece will sign the Memorandum.

Some issues concerning the comments of the Egyptians on the text of the Memorandum were discussed in a recent meeting of Cypriot Energy Minister Natasa Pilides with Egypt’s Electricity Minister Mohamed Shaker, in Cairo, in order the signing ceremony to be able to take place as soon as possible.

According to the same sources, Pilides invited the competent Ministers of Egypt and Greece to Cyprus for the signing of the Memorandum, something that will depend on developments on the front of the coronavirus pandemic.

The EuroAfrica Interconnector comprises the electricity interconnection between the grids of Egypt, Cyprus and Greece (Europe) through a subsea DC cable and with HVDC onshore converter stations at each connection point, with a total capacity of 2000MW.

