Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries in Limassol accident

A 31 year old motorcyclist is in critical condition at the Nicosia General, following an accident in Limassol that happened in the early hours.

According to a police report, the motorcyclist was driving along the Petrarchis road at 2.30 in the morning when he lost control of his bike that hit a parked vehicle, overturned and came to a stop after hitting a second car.

The 31 year old was rushed to the Limassol General where it was established that he had suffered severe head injuries. He was immediately transferred to Nicosia due to the seriousness of his condition.

He is being treated in the intensive care unit.

The Limassol Traffic Unit is investigating the cause of the accident.