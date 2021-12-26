NewsLocalMotorcyclist suffers critical injuries in Limassol accident

Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries in Limassol accident

 

A 31 year old motorcyclist is in critical condition at the Nicosia General, following an accident in Limassol that happened in the early hours.

According to a police report, the motorcyclist was driving along the Petrarchis road at 2.30 in the morning when he lost control of his bike that hit a parked vehicle, overturned and came to a stop after hitting a second car.

The 31 year old was rushed to the Limassol General where it was established that he had suffered severe head injuries. He was immediately transferred to Nicosia due to the seriousness of his condition.

He is being treated in the intensive care unit.

The Limassol Traffic Unit is investigating the cause of the accident.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleWalk in vaccinations only for students booster dose tomorrow and Tuesday
Next article‘Back to me in a coffin’ – bodies of migrants drowned in Channel reach Iraq

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros