Motorcyclist suffers serious burns following accident on motorway

 

The third serious accident involving mopeds or motorcycles over the past 24 hours, following the death of a 52 year old and the serious injury of a teenager, happened just before 10 last night on the Limassol-Paphos motorway, as a 27 year old lost control of his motorcycle and hit a vehicle ahead, driven by a 40 year old.

As a result of the contact, the man was thrown off the motorcycle, hit the protective barrier and  fell in a ditch on the left hand side of the motorway, near the village of Avdimou.

He was rushed to the Limassol General hospital with a fractured elbow, while also suffering burns to almost half his body from sliding and scraping on the tarmac for dozens of meters.

Limassol traffic are investigating the cause of the accident.

By Constantinos Tsintas
