A 59-year-old motorcyclist is in serious condition in Limassol General Hospital after crashing with a car whose young driver was intoxicated, police said on Friday.

The accident took place around 11:15pm on Thursday on the coastal city’s central Archbishop Makarios Avenue.

The 20-year-old car driver underwent an alcohol test whose lower reading was 39μg% compared to the permitted maximum of 9μg%.

The driver was arrested and taken into custody.