A 25-year-old motorcyclist is in extremely serious condition in Nicosia General Hospital after colliding with a car late on Tuesday at the junction of Dimokratias street and Limassol avenue in Nissou.

The young rider who police believe was not wearing a helmet at the time collided with a car driven by a 53-year-old who apparently took a left turn from Limassol Avenue to Dimokratias, blocking his way.

(Philenews)