A serious traffic accident occurred in the district of Larnaca on New Year’s Eve.

According to the Police, around 13:30 and under conditions that are being investigated a motorcycle driven by a 35-year-old crashed into a vehicle.

Members of the Police rushed to the scene as well as an ambulance which transferred the 35-year-old to the Larnaca General Hospital in serious condition.

The Larnaca CID is investigating the causes of the accident.

(philenews)