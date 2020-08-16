News World Motor racing-Hamilton takes dominant win in Spain

Formula One F1 - British Grand Prix - Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - August 2, 2020 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the race Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton won the Spanish Grand Prix for the fourth year in a row on Sunday to take a record 156th career podium finish and stretch his championship lead to 37 points.

The victory from pole position was the 88th of the Mercedes driver’s career, and one of the more straightforward, leaving him three short of Ferrari great Michael Schumacher’s all-time record 91 wins.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, Hamilton’s closest challenger in the championship, finished second at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya with Valtteri Bottas third for Mercedes and taking the fastest lap.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
