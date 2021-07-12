Motives to young people to get vaccinated

During a meeting at the Presidential Palace today with the participation of private and public companies, suggestions were made regarding the effort to promote vaccination among young people. The target is to announce motives in a new days so that the vaccination covering of people will be reinforced.

It is also reminded that in order to approach young people for vaccination, various countries are already implementing motives. For example Greece has recently announced a 150-euro-freedom-pass for people 18-25 years of age that have been vaccinated. This card can be cashed for purchases and services in the sector of tourism, culture and transportation.