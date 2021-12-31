Motives to revive Nicosia within the walls

Any day now it is expected that motives will be announced aiming to revive mainly the part of Nicosia within the walls, something that is also expected to revive the wider area of the capital.

The historic center of Nicosia is expected to change with the refurbishment of buildings many of which have been abandoned. The motives are expected to cover the owners of such buildings who will be supported so that they will be able to fix their properties.

Some of these buildings may be used as residences for students mainly of the Architectural School which is also downtown.

Both the Archbishopric and the Municipality of Nicosia own buildings in the old part of Nicosia and there are also approximately 300 Turkish Cypriot houses there.