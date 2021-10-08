Mothers urge the President to move asphalt factories from their area

Once again, the Initiative Group of the Mothers of “Saint Kostantinos and Eleni” District in Dali raised to the President of the Republic their demand for the relocation of the Asphalt factories from their area in accordance with the relevant Cabinet decision. The factories are near the houses of 6,000 people as well as two school units.

Arriving at the State Fair to have the booster jab, the President listened to the mothers and received drawing from their children indicating their demands.

President Anastasiades said the government’s decision will be implemented, adding that he does not forget the children but listens to them as he listens to the residents of the area. He noted that the delay in the factories’ relocation is due to bureaucratic reasons.

