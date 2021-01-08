Mothers’ initiative requests special permission to move during lockdown

The newly-founded Initiative of Mothers of Agios Konstantinos and Agia Eleni District in Dali are asking for a special permission to move in case a more general lockdown is imposed.

In a letter to the Health Minister, the group explained that the reason they are asking for the special permission is related to the ongoing operation of the asphalt units in Geri and Tseri.

The group noted that “since you do not wish to protect us by putting an end to the production of the asphalt units we are requesting special permission so as to avoid even for a small period of time to inhale the ongoing toxic fumes.

Copies of the letter have been sent to the President of the Republic, to Ministers, deputies, commissioners as well as to the members of the Epidemiological Group.