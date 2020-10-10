Mother with two children in inflatable boat almost drown

A mother with two children, aged 5 and 7, almost drowned in deep waters around noon on Saturday after strong winds dragged the inflatable boat they were in far away from the shore at Lady’s Mile beach.

Lifeguards on a jet ski rushed to their assistance and managed to save both the mother and children but also the small boat.

In an announcement, Limassol’s Lifeguard Unit said the inflatable boat was dragged away in such deep waters that the three on board could not have survived without help.

The announcement also said that bathers are advised to stay as close to lifeguard stations as possible – especially when strong wind is blowing.