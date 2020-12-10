Mother seriously injured during accident in Limassol

A serious traffic accident occurred early this morning in Limassol and as a result a young mother was seriously injured.

Under conditions that are still being investigated, the vehicle the mother was driving crashed with a s, public bus, without any passengers. The young woman had her 2-year-old daughter with her.

An ambulance was called to the scene and transferred the mother to the hospital.

Due to the seriousness of her situation she was transferred to the Nicosia General Hospital.

The child was not injured.

The Limassol traffic police continues the investigation

(philenews)