Mother of National Guard officer who died in accident still waiting for answers

A year has passed since the morning of 25 May 2021 when 32-year-old National Guard officer Xanthos Kyriacou died after an accident during a training exercise in the mountainous area of Trooditissa. His family is still waiting for answers about who is responsible and what security measures had been taken to prevent such accidents.

An experienced rock climber Limassol-born Kyriacou fell from a significant height during the exercise at a military training facility in Trooditissa. The rope he was tied to while descending from the road to a metal platform broke just as he started descending and insiders said it had cracks on more than two spots.

Two independent investigations have been ordered, one by the Police and one by the Army. Both have been completed but their results have not been officially announced.

According to a police source, it seems that the file is stuck at the Police Headquarters but within the next few days is expected to be submitted to the Legal Service so that the Attorney General will make the final decisions.